CPI demands filling up of vacant posts in Telangana

CPI state secretary Chadha Venkat Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed youth.

Warangal Urban: CPI state secretary Chadha Venkat Reddy has demanded that the State government take immediate steps to fill the vacant posts in various departments as the lakhs of unemployed eligible youths had been looking forward to the job notifications.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Chada alleged that the TRS government had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed youth. “Only one member was appointed in the TSPSC, which is the recruiting agency. The government is not providing employment opportunities to eligible people, he said adding that the Boda Sunil Naik of Mahabubabad district had committed suicide due to the government’s failure to take up the recruitment.

“Unemployed people are committing suicide due to government policies,” he added.

Speaking on irrigation facilities, he alleged that the crops were getting withered due to the non-availability of the water. “Hundreds of crores have been spent on Devadula Lift Irrigation Project, but due to defects in quality of the pipelines, water is not reaching the upland areas. If the water is not released for the drying crops, we will lay siege to the office of the Devadula project,” he warned.

He also made a scathing attack on the Modi government alleging that the Centre was trying to benefit the corporate forces.

Party State leaders Takkallapally Srinivas Rao and others were present at the press meet.

