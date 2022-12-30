CPI protests against collection of toll fee on NH 364 in Mancherial

The activists found fault with the officials of NHAI for allowing the executing agency to collect fees on the stretch which was yet to be completed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Mancherial: Activists of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a dharna protesting against collection of toll from motorists at a plaza in Mandamarri on under-construction national highway 363, on Friday.

The activists found fault with the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for allowing the executing agency to collect fees on the stretch which was yet to be completed. They demanded that the officials take steps to the works and the fee could be collected only after completion of the works.

Meanwhile, members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) criticized the NHAI for being silent when the executing agency was charging motors plying on Mancherial-Nagpur highway.

Venkatesh Guna, a leader alleged that the union government was sold to Gowtham Adani who was executing agency of the project and fleecing the public even before completion of the works.