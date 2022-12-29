Telangana: CPI demands abolition of Governor system

CPI State secretary K Sambasiva Rao took part in a protest in Kothagudem on Thursday demanding abolition of the Governor system.

Kothagudem: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao demanded abolition of the Governor system alleging that it has become a puppet in the hands of the Central government.

He took part in a protest held here on Thursday as part of the nationwide protest called by the CPI national committee. The party ranks and workers of the party’s affiliated organisations took part in the protest wearing black clothes, ribbons and with black flags.

The CPI leader criticised the BJP government for destroying democracy by supporting the British-era Governor system. The Governors in non-BJP States causing problems to the local governments by involving in the matters not related to them at the directions of PM Narendra Modi.

Sambasiva Rao stated that the Governor system was of no use to the States and their interests as there was a legislative system elected by the people’s votes. He warned that agitations would continue until the Governor system was abolished.

He complained that the BJP government at the Centre was conspiring to dilute the federal system by conspiring for a presidential type of rule with the slogan of one tax, one election, one religion, one language and one culture.

CPI district secretary Sk Sabir Pasha, district executive members G Satyanarayana, Bandela Narsaiah, Durgarashi Venkateswarlu, Y Srinivas Reddy and Naliganti Srinivas were present.