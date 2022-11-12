CPI takes out protest rally against PM Modi in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Raising “Modi Go Back” slogans, the CPI State unit conducted a protest rally in the city on Saturday and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who failed to address Telangana issues, especially assurances made in AP Reorganisation Act, does not have the moral right to step into the State.

Sporting black shirts and holding black flags, the CPI leaders, led by party national secretary K Narayana took out a rally from Mukhdoom Bhavan, Himayathnagar. However police obstructed the rally and took the leaders into custody.

Under the ‘National Monetisation scheme’, the Prime Minister was shutting down several public sector undertakings and handing over them to his corporate friends, charged Narayana.

It has been eight years, the Prime Minister had failed to fulfill the promises made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act. Apart from usurping State powers, the BJP government was adopting anti-people policies, he said.

“All the illogical and dictatorial decisions taken up by the Prime Minister are subjecting the people to untold misery. We are protesting his visit to Telangana, as he failed to fulfill the people aspirations,” Narayana said.