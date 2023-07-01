| Cpi To Protest Against Pm Modis Visit To Telangana Next Week

CPI to protest against PM Modi’s visit to Telangana next week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

CPI State unit has decided to voice its protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State next week

Hyderabad: Stating the BJP-led union government had failed to fulfill its promises made to Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the CPI State unit has decided to voice its protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State next week.

The BJP government had not fulfilled even one assurance made to Telangana. The Kazipet Coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant and Tribal university and many other assurances were not fulfilled, said CPI National Secretary K Narayana here on Saturday.

He said the BJP government was ruining the federal structure of the country. Despite wide protests, Uniform Civil Code was being introduced to create communal differences and gain political mileage, he said at a press conference.

“All this is being done by the BJP government with an eye on the forthcoming general elections,” Narayana said.