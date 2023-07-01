Come to Telangana with some good news, KT Rama Rao tells Modi

"Hyderabad is a developing city. If you (BJP Government) cannot support us, at least don't create hurdles," Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:16 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Union government for its discrimination towards Telangana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to visit the State next week, to come with some good news on allotting defence lands for Hyderabad to execute different infrastructure projects.

Since the last nine years, the BJP-led Union government has been troubling the Telangana government with lack of support and assistance. “Hyderabad is a developing city. If you (BJP Government) cannot support us, at least don’t create hurdles,” Rama Rao said.

Speaking after inaugurating the interchange at Narsingi on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here on Saturday, the Minister said the State government had sought half an acre of defence land for constructing a skywalk at Mehdipatnam. This was being constructed similar to the one launched at Uppal last week, he said.

The skywalk at Mehdipatnam was proposed to ease traffic congestion and ensure comfortable passage for pedestrians at the busy junction. Towards this, half an acre of defence land was sought from the Defence Ministry in the past. Similarly, link roads were being proposed at Attapur and there was requirement of defence land at Langar Houz too.

All these issues were once again taken up with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi recently, he said.

Further, to ensure free flow of traffic in Northern part of Hyderabad, skyways were planned from JBS to Shamirpet and from Patny to Kandlakoya, covering about 36 km. For taking up these projects, 150 acres of defence land was sought and the State government had even agreed to allot 500 acres in Shamirpet in exchange. Yet, there was no response from Union government all these years, he said.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Telangana next week, I appeal to him to allot the defence lands to the State Government. I hope he will respond positively and share a good news with the people,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has many development plans for the State, especially Hyderabad, the Minister said a Expressway was being planned from Manchirevula to Nagole covering 55 km over River Musi.

This would facilitate in connecting the western parts of the city to the eastern parts of the city, besides aid in easing traffic congestion. It would cost Rs.10,000 crore to execute the project, he said, adding the proposed project would be in addition to the 14 bridges across the River Musi to facilitate free flow of traffic.

The State government is committed to take up these projects. Already, tenders for constructing five bridges were floated and the plans for the rest of the bridges were in different stages, he said.

By September this year, Hyderabad would become the first city in the country to ensure 100 percent treatment of sewage. STPs with 1700 MLD capacity were being set up with a cost of Rs.3866 crore and the first STP with 15 MLD capacity was inaugurated at Kokapet on Saturday, he said.