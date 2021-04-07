CPI(M) condemns AP govt’s move to sell Vizag lands

CPM city secretary and Ward 78 corporator Dr B Gangarao on Wednesday noted that the State government got ready to sell lands on a large scale in the name of ‘Mission Build AP’

Visakhapatnam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to sell 18 assets including 13.59 acres of prime government land adjacent to the beach road in the city and demanded it be immediately revoked.

CPM city secretary and Ward 78 corporator Dr B Gangarao on Wednesday noted that the State government got ready to sell lands on a large scale in the name of ‘Mission Build AP’.

“It has promised during the Assembly elections that the agreement reached by Chandrababu with LuLu would be cancelled and the 13.59 acres of land adjacent to the beach road would be used for public cause. But now, after cancelling the LuLu deal, it is giving away the land to people whom it favours. The Jaganmohan Reddy government has resorted to this act since the GVMC elections are over,” he remarked.

In the first phase, over 16 acres is up for grabs and in the second phase, land belonging to the government ENT hospital, Visalakshi Nagar police quarters, Andhra University and GVMC besides Revenue lands in many places were proposed to be sold, he pointed out. These lands should be used for public purposes and not in favour of those close to the government, Dr. Gangarao said.

In this context, the CPM leader recalled that in the past the governments headed by Rajasekhara Reddy as well as Chandrababu Naidu had sold away lands to those close to them under different names. Hills, lands on the sea shore, and thousands of acres in Madhurawada were sold away and the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) was turned into a real estate organisation.

Now the Jagan Reddy government was also sailing in the same boat and it is shameful that sale of lands is resorted in the name of development and implementation of Navaratnas, he commented.

