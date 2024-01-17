CPI(M) Leader Veerabhadram Thammineni in stable condition at AIG Hospitals

The health condition of CPI (M) leader Veerabhadram Thammineni, aged 70, who was admitted to AIG Hospitals on January 16 is stable, the hospital medical bulletin said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 02:58 PM

Hyderabad: The health condition of CPI (M) leader Veerabhadram Thammineni, aged 70, who was admitted to AIG Hospitals on January 16 is stable, the hospital medical bulletin said.

” He has responded to the initial treatment in a promising way. He continues to be stable and with minimal medication support maintaining his blood pressure. He is also responding to verbal

commands. The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and our team of cross functional doctors will continue to monitor him and accordingly decide the future course of treatment including requirement for continued ventilation,” health bulletin added.