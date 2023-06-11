CPI’s first and foremost enemy is BJP: Narayana

CPI is supporting BRS party because the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fighting against BJP, said K Narayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

CPI leaders greeting the party cadres at ‘Praja Garjana’ public meeting in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Kothagudem: CPI’s first and foremost enemy was BJP and the Modi government at the Centre was resorting to blackmail politics targetting its political opponents across the nation, alleged CPI national secretary K Narayana.

Addressing a public meeting called ‘Praja Garjana’ organised here on Sunday, Narayana and CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao noted that their party would join hands with any political party that was ready to fight against the BJP and called for unity among opposition parties in that direction.

BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, toured nook and corner in Karnataka campaigning in recent Assembly elections but the people in Karnataka rejected BJP. The same results would be repeated in the days to come.

Now ModI, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were touring Telangana, but there would be no place for a communal minded party like BJP in Telangana, which was known for Communist movements, Narayana said.

He described PM Modi as an economic offender as he colluded with private corporate forces and sold public sector companies at throw away prices to private companies.

Narayana said the CPI was supporting BRS party because the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fighting against BJP. Hitting at AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy he ridiculed that the AP CM had become a slave to BJP.

