BJP lacks candidates to contest in polls in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Even if its candidates won in the election, they would join the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, said Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has himself revealed the situation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State.

Sanjay Kumar said the BJP did not have enough candidates to contest in the elections in the State. Even if its candidates won in the election, they would join the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, he is learned to have said while participating in a party workers meeting along with former minister and BJP national leader Prakash Javadekar in Vemulawada on Sunday.

