Craving Hyderabadi shadi ka khana? Everyone is invited to the wedding

Dr. Foodie posted a reel on Instagram inviting foodies to a one-of-a-kind event called "Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Dawat."

By T Ivan Nischal Published Date - 02:36 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: People who are waiting to attend a wedding and are craving Hyderabadi Shaadi ka Khana, especially delicious Biryani, and the lengthy spread of delicious dishes. Wait no more. Here’s a unique wedding event organized on March 5th, 2023.

Dr. Foodie posted a video on Friday inviting foodies to a one-of-a-kind event called “Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Dawat.”

The intriguing part about this wedding is that nobody gets married, a wedding without the bride and bridegroom, as nobody weds nobody. Yes, you read it right. This is the only shaadi where you will be the heart of the dawat with no aunty or uncle always pestering people to get married.

Dr Ahmed Ashfaq aka @dr.foodiehyd is an orthodontist by profession and also reviews Hyderabad’s restaurants in the most amusing Deccani accent and garnered 288K followers on Instagram.

Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Dawat is a culinary extravaganza curated by Dr. Ahmed Ashfaq and powered by Zetch Digital Solutions (Ayesha Sultana & Hasnain Ul Haq)

The organizers promise an evening full of entertainment and the most delectable food, and this Dawat is going to be fun for everyone alike. Prepare your best outfit to glam up and look your best as we prepare the baraat for the most fun Shaadi Ki Dawat yet. Complimentary mehandi stations will be available for women for an extra dose of colour and whimsy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Foodie (@dr.foodiehyd)

Here’s the menu of the most lazeez Hyderabadi khana for you, Dabake Khao.

Starters

Mutton Haleem

Mutton Marag

Lukhmi Kebab

Loose Prawns

Fried Fish

Chicken boneless Starters

Chicken 65

Veg Starters

Chaat Items

Main Course

Shaadi ka Laal Chicken

Heart Shaped Naan

Laccha Paratha

Rumali Roti

Chicken Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

Mutton Biryani

Veg Curry

Desserts and more

Ice-cream ka Meetha

Kaddu ki Kheer

Qubani ka Meetha

Live Jalebi Counter

Saudi Champagne

Chai

Pan

VENUE

King’s Palace Noor Ghat, Gudi Malkapur, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, Hyderabad, India

Book your tickets here: https://www.townscript.com/e/hyderabadi-shaadi-ki-dawat