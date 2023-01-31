Create awareness among students on animal protection laws: Bhongir Collector

District Collector Pamela Satpathy underlined the need to create awareness among students on laws for protection of animals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Wednesday underlined the need to create awareness among students on laws for protection of animals.

Distributing prizes to winners of essay writing and elocution competitions organized by the Animal Husbandry department for school students, she said a special initiative was taken up in the district to create awareness among school students on prevention of cruelty against animals. Karuna (mercy) Clubs were set up in 185 government schools in the district. A movie ‘Charlie 777’, which was based on the between humans and animals, was also screened at the schools, she added.

Additional district collector Deepak Thiwari, district animal husbandry officer Dr Krishna and District Education Officer (DEO) Narayana Reddy were present.