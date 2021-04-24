Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

They were organising betting on the Indian Premier League match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team along with the Neredmet police on Saturday busted an online cricket betting racket operating from Sainathpuram in Neredmet and arrested three persons. Police seized Rs 7.2 lakh and 10 mobile phones from them.

They were organising betting on the Indian Premier League match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals and had accepted online bets and money through e-wallets, police said.

The arrested were identified as M Sai Kumar (35), an event organiser and a bookie from Old Safilguda, P Kishore Babu (36), an assistant bookie and punter from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh and K Sandeep (26), an event manager and punter from Sainathpuram. According to the police, Sai Kumar, who has a habit of betting on cricket and horse racing via mobile phone apps, formed a group and started organising online cricket betting from a rented premise. Based on a tip-off, the police team raided the premises. The suspects were handed over to the Neredmet police for further action.

