Crime rate in Mancherial district goes up by 25 per cent in 2020

By | Published: 10:11 pm 10:19 pm

Mancherial: The crime rate in Mancherial district has gone up by 25 per cent in 2020 when compared to that of 2019. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, giving details of annual crime report, said that the district registered a total of 4,522 offences from January 1 to November 30 in 2020 as against 3,627 cases reported in the corresponding period of the last year. He, however, said many heads showed a dip owing to the sustained efforts of police.

According to the information provided by the CP, the district recorded 15 murders, while cheating cases accounted for 262. It witnessed 360 suspicious deaths, 36 attempt to murders, 208 missing cases and 32 kidnaps. As many as 35 rapes were reported when compared to 33 in 2019, indicating a slight rise.

However, the district saw a dip in various offences. For instance, it registered just a single robbery as against six in the previous year. Ordinary thefts dropped down from 138 to 111 in this year. It recorded 132 fatal road accidents when compared to 139 in the last year. A total of 521 security offences were registered in 2020 against 610 in 2019.

