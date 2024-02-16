Crossing roads still a nightmare in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 16 February 2024, 10:29 PM

Hyderabad: Amidst the chaos of blaring horns and screeching tires, every day thousands of pedestrians cross city roads, braving the ceaseless stream of traffic. Unfortunately, despite the presence of zebra crossings, and even infrastructure like Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and pelican signals at some junctions, pedestrians continue to face significant challenges while navigating across a lane.

Apart from the prevalent disregard toward those commuting on foot, on majority of the occasions, impatience on the part of both motorists and pedestrians lead to pedestrian accidents.

According to the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022’ report by the National Crime Records Bureau, 692 pedestrians were injured and 123 died in road accidents in Hyderabad in 2022. With 103 accidents occurring at the pedestrian crossing spots, there has also been an increase in overall pedestrian accidents.

“It becomes very difficult to cross busy roads in Hyderabad. We can have all the infrastructure, but unless there is awareness in the public nothing will change. I have myself seen people crossing roads at rumble strips, thinking it’s a zebra crossing,” notes Lokendra Singh, a city-based road safety expert.

He adds that in some cases traffic cops also prioritize smooth flow of vehicular traffic over pedestrians, especially in peak traffic times.

No takers for pelican signals and FOBs

In a recent GHMC review meeting on traffic management, Commissioner Ronald Rose asked officials to identify locations where FOBs can be installed and directed them to complete construction of those proposed earlier. Of the 22 planned, 11 are already available for public use.

Authorities have also asked the public to use the metro stations for crossing the roads. However, many continue to walk over to the other side of the road.

“The public is too lazy to use these FOBs. There are a few with no escalator or lift, and it does get difficult to climb up and down. But it is the same scenario even if these facilities are available,” says a senior traffic cop in the city.

Public response for the pelican signals that were launched in May 2023 has also not been ideal. There are around 80 pelican signals in the city and none of them seems to be serving its purpose.

“Even if we press the button and the signal turns red, no one will stop. I sit here the whole day and I’ve barely seen anyone use it. They come and service the signals regularly, but it’s of no use,” says the owner of an optical business in Khairatabad whose shop is located right opposite to a pelican signal. Unless there is a traffic cop to stop the traffic, no one will give way to pedestrians, he opined.

Although initially a fleet of traffic wardens was hired to operate these signals, over time their presence dwindled. That said, traffic officials maintain that they are available from 8 to 12 pm and 4 to 6 pm every day.