CS Somesh Kumar visits Bandlaguda, Pocharam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:43 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: With the State Government working on to sell the leftover flats at Rajiv Swagruha Corporation’s Bandlaguda and Pocharam ventures, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials to develop model flats within a week. On Saturday, the Chief Secretary along with other senior officials visited the ventures and inspected the amenities provided at the ventures.

He said that all the ready-to-occupy flats would be put up for sale very soon on first-cum-first-serve basis. “Special preference will be given to government employees and public sector undertakings employees. Bank tie up will also be arranged,” Somesh Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to mark parking areas immediately so as to ensure that all flats have designated parking slots. Later, he interacted with the residents, who had earlier purchased these flats and enquired about the problems being faced by them.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited Sadbhavana Colony, Pocharam and inspected the flats. He directed the officials to formulate an action plan to expedite the sale of ready-to-occupy flats. As most flats were equipped with water and power connections, it was felt that the flats could be put on sale at the earliest.

