Curia Global announces establishment of its Global Shared Services Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:21 AM, Sun - 27 March 22

At present, Hyderabad facility employs around 115 people and the company plans to increase the headcount by another 100 in next 12 months.

Hyderabad: Curia Global (previously known as AMRI Global) headquartered in New York announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad for the next 12 months by doubling the current headcount currently employed in the facility.

The company has already invested a total of USD 27 Million in India and is engaged in manufacturing and contract research activities in the field of medicinal chemistry for other Curia group entities as well as third party customers. Curia India is fully integrated with Curia global based resources and has core area of expertise in providing research services in the field of medicinal chemistry.

This announcement comes after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Mr. Prakash Pandian, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Curia.

During the meeting, the Minister was informed that Curia India had chosen Hyderabad to establish a Global Shared Service centre last year to provide support services to all Curia group entities in the areas of information technology, finance, accounting, quality, regulatory, commercial services, procurement, human resources, customer service, marketing & sales, training, data maintenance services, environment, health & safety (EHS), market leads, supply chain services, business analysis, legal support and project management, general administration, consultancy and related services.

Minister KT Rama Rao said “With the phenomenal growth of Curia Global in Hyderabad and its aggressive expansion plans, I am sure that Hyderabad operations – both newly established the Global Shared Services and also the R&D cum manufacturing centre – will continue to play a pivotal role in attaining the vision of Curia Group. Government of Telangana will work hand-in-hand with the company and extend all the support required to further accelerate the presence of Curia Global in Hyderabad.”

