Custodial violence in Kothagudem police station

An alleged incident of custodial violence place took place at the three-town police station here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Kothagudem: An alleged incident of custodial violence place took place at the three-town police station here on Friday. The wife of the victim of custodial violence, Amerah speaking to the media informed that her husband Md. Rafiuddin was summoned by the police for questioning on Friday and was beaten up violently despite her repeated pleas not to beat her husband.

She said that Rafiuddin along with four others was involved in a case wherein they broke the glass panes of a TSRTC bus two months ago. The police booked a case against them and beat him, confining him to bed for 20 days. Following the incident Rafiuddin moved to Hyderabad and was working there. The police called him on Thursday to come to the police station following which the couple visited the police station. Soon after they reached the station police thrashed him with lathis for nearly 30 minutes, Amerah lamented.

She questioned why the police targetted her husband while leaving out the other accused and said she was not allowed to speak to her husband until the evening hours. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the police have taken the other accused into custody.