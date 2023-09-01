Congress cadres in Kothagudem revolt against leadership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Kothagudem: Congress cadres in Kothagudem Assembly constituency revolted against the party leadership and demanded the party ticket to a BC leader in the upcoming elections. The followers of the party leader Adavalli Krishna have demanded Kothagudem ticket to their leader. For the past fifty years the ticket was being given to a leader from backward communities and the same has to be continued, they argued.

Congress Paloncha town president N Ranga Rao, the party Laxmidevipalli mandal president S Venkateswara Rao and other OBC leaders told media that Krishna for the past several years committedly worked to strengthen the party in the constituency.

Now non-local migrant leaders were making claims to the party ticket causing injustice to the local leaders, they complained with reference to former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who submitted application for Kothagudem Assembly ticket.

They said Krishna has paid Rs 10 lakh towards membership fees of the party members, who joined the party under his leadership. If Krishna was not given the Congress ticket all his followers would quit the party and work to defeat the candidate fielded by the party in Kothagudem, they warned.

On the other hand, a follower of Palair ticket aspirant Rayala Nageswara Rao, Jerripothula Satyanarayana demanded the party leadership to give Palair Assembly ticket to Rayala. When there was none to care for the cadres Rayala toured the constituency and built up the cadres, he said.

It might be noted that, ex-MP Srinivas Reddy also submitted application for Palair ticket along with Kothagudem and Khammam. With former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and YSRTP leader YS Sharmila planning to join Congress with their eyes on Palair ticket, the hopes of may Congress leaders who aspired to contest for the seat going to be dashed.