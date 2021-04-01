Cyber crook dupes pensioner of Rs 21 lakh

According to the police, the victim had received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as an executive working with an insurance policies brokerage firm.

Hyderabad: A pensioner from Secunderabad lost Rs 21 lakh to cyber fraudsters who cheated him on pretext helping him in buying remunerative insurance policies.

According to the police, the victim had received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as an executive working with an insurance policies brokerage firm. On her advice, the victim bought a policy after paying Rs 53,000 and after verifying it found it to be genuine.

“After a few weeks, the woman again called up the victim and lured him into buying policies with higher returns. Believing her, the man transferred around Rs 21 lakh to the fraudster over a period of three months,” said S Srinivasa Rao, Inspector Cybercrime.

However, the suspect did not sent across any documents and switched off her mobile phone. After realising that he was cheated, the victim approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police station and made a complaint. A case is registered and investigation going on.