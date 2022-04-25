Cyber-crooks target Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Kothagudem Collector Anudeep Durishetty

Kothagudem: Cyber-crooks have created a fake WhatsApp account of the District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and sent messages to the officers working in the district asking for money.

In a statement here on Monday the Collector said that some strangers using his name and profile photo to send messages on WhatsApp from different phone numbers with wile intentions. He asked the public not to respond to such phone calls and messages.

He clarified that cyber fraudsters have made phone calls and sent messages from different numbers on Monday. It was an attempt to know the information of individuals and hack their bank accounts and steal cash from bank accounts online. Durishetty said he had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime and intelligence police in this regard. People should take proper precautions and avoid responding to any suspicious phone calls and WhatsApp messages from strangers, he added.

