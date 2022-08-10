| Cyber Fraud Indian Oil Is Not Giving Away Any Subsidy Gifts Says Telangana Police

Cyber Fraud: Indian Oil is not giving away any subsidy gifts says Telangana Police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Alerting the citizens of the latest fraud cyber criminals have resorted to, the Telangana State Police took to Twitter to debunk a fake lucky draw.

In the last few weeks, a fake lucky draw has been promoted across social media platforms. The fraudsters claim that it is being conducted by the Indian Oil Corporation and upon winning it, one will be given a subsidiary gift.

Clarifying there is no such lucky draw happening, the police tweeted, “A lucky draw in the name of Indian Oil Corp is doing rounds on social media and is offering a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth Rs. 6,000 after seeking one’s personal details.”

A lucky draw in the name of #IndianOil Corp is doing rounds on social media and is offering a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 after seeking one’s personal details.#ScamAlert #CyberFrauds #GiftFrauds pic.twitter.com/dvFHhJrh4b — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) August 10, 2022

It is advised that any such instance of a message or email that matches the above fraud should be ignored and reported to the police. Do not share your details or click on any unverified links.

The police also shared an image of a screenshot of the said fraud where a congratulatory message along with the false promise of a fuel subsidy gift is mentioned.

To report any cyber-related crime, call the toll-free number 1930 or reach out to your nearest police station.