Cyberabad cops’ timely act saves man’s life

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad : There are times when a few minutes or even seconds can decide whether a man will live or not. For 41-year-old Eshwar Rao, who had decided to end his life by swallowing sleeping pills, it was those few minutes after he fell unconscious that made the difference.

The timely response and action from a patrol mobile of the Bachupally Police saved Rao’s life on Sunday night.

According to the police, a call on Dial 100 alerted the Cyberabad Control Room that a person was allegedly attempting to die by suicide in Bachupally, swallowing sleeping pills. The man had shared the same with his family members through a video call.

The police IT cell traced the location of the person and passed on the details to the Bachupally police who then alerted the mobile patrol. The patrol staff rushed to the spot and found the person, Rao, in a semi-conscious state and shifted him to hospital.

The police said Rao came from a well-to-do background and according to his family members, had no financial or family problems. However, he was feeling quite low for some days over an unknown issue and had decided to end his life. The quick action from the patrol team in rushing him to the hospital made the difference, the police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the timely response from the patrol mobile and said the officers would suitably be rewarded.

