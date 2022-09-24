Cyberabad CP holds meeting with pub owners

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:42 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

(File Photo) Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra held a meeting with the pub owners on Saturday at the Cyberabad CP office

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra held a meeting with the pub owners on Saturday at the Cyberabad CP office at Gachibowli.

He asked the pub owners to adhere to the orders of the Telangana High Court which stated that no pub is allowed to play music after 10 pm. The Commissioner urged all the pubs to obtain license as per the amusement rules.

Also Read Telangana HC issues directions to officials on late night running of pubs

Stephen Raveendra also stated that if anybody is found violating the orders of High Court as per law action would be taken against them.

During the meeting Joint Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, T Srinivas Rao (DCP Traffic) and other officials were present.