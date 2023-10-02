Cyberabad Police announces traffic diversions for Walkathon Awareness Program

The Cyberabad police announced traffic diversions for Wednesday in view of ‘Cycling to Vote and Walkathon Awareness Program'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police announced traffic diversions for Wednesday in view of ‘Cycling to Vote and Walkathon Awareness Program,’ to be held between 5.30 am and 8.30 am from the Cable Bridge – Inorbit Mall – My Home Abbra – ITC Kohinoor – Cable Bridge.

The traffic coming from Road No 45 via Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted from Kavuri Hills, further Madhapur L & O police station – COD junction and Cyber towards.

Traffic from Bio Diversity Park junction towards Cable Bridge will be diverted towards Cyber Towers – COD and Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills. Traffic coming from Meenakshi Junction towards Cable Bridge will be diverted from IKEA rotary – Left Turn – Cyber Towers – COD – Road No 45.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the COD to Durgam Cheruvu route, ITC Kohinoor to IKEA Rotary and IKEA Rotary to ITC Kohinoor between 5.30 a.m and 8.30 a.m.

The traffic police advised the people to follow the advisory.