Cyberabad police arrest eight supari killers responsible for Rajendranagar murder

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: A gang of ‘supari killers’ who killed a man at Rajendranagar early this week was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday. The police seized a four wheeler, a scooter, knives and cash Rs. 25,000 from them.

The arrested persons are Vinod Singh (25), Gopi Kishan (27), Mohammed Akbar (45), Syed Shahbaz (30), Syed Irfan (24), Syed Mahaboob (30), Mohammed Majid (25) and Mohammed Afsar Pasha (28).

DCP Rajendranagar, R Jagadeshwar Reddy said that the victim B Rahul Singh (25) a resident of Manikonda is a relative of Vinod and Gopi.

The suspects Gopi and Vinod had some disputes with Rahul over sharing of ancestral property. Also, Gopi and Vinod had to pay Rs. 60 lakh to Rahul.

To avoid payment of Rs. 60 lakh and settle the property disputes, Vinod and Gopi planned to get Rahul eliminated and struck a deal with Akbar, who is a businessman from Tolichowki.

“Akbar agreed to kill Rahul and the deal was fixed for Rs. 15 lakh. The duo paid an initial amount of Rs. 10 lakh to Akbar who along with his associates Irfan, Shahbaz, Mahaboob, Majid and Afsar Pasha kept a watch on Rahul. On getting an opportunity, they killed him when he was going home from the gym at Rajendranagar,” said the official.

The police arrested all the suspects on Saturday and remanded them.