Cyberabad police flags off ‘only women’ shuttle bus from Madhapur PS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:49 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) jointly with the Cyberabad Police introduced a ‘SHE Shuttle’ bus connecting Madhapur Police Station to Inorbit Mall here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, SCSC Chairman and Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra said the vehicle has been launched specially for the safety and security of women.

According to Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC, the shuttle is absolutely free coupled and has the facility to track the bus in real-time.

The latest technology-driven security system, all-women passengers, and a free ride are what make the She Shuttle a dream transport for many women who can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the buses, which means women passengers need not spend time waiting for the shuttle at the bus stops.

Currently, 12 SHE shuttles are running in the city.

