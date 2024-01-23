Cyberabad police nabs three for hashish oil sale and purchase

The police seized 2 litres of hashish oil, Rs. 1200 in cash, a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly selling and purchasing hashish oil. The police seized 2 litres of hashish oil, Rs. 1200 in cash, a motorcycle and three mobile phones from them.

On information, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) along with Sanathnagar police arrested Ampili Balaraju (29) a native of Srikakulam and resident of Moosapet, Madugula Sathish (24), a resident of Bowenpally and Bagari Nagesh (28) a resident of Sikh village.

The supplier Vandalam Nagarjuna (21) is absconding.

According to the DCP (Balanagar), T Srinivasa Rao, the main suspect Balaraju who was previously arrested in two similar cases went to Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and purchased two litres of hashish oil from Nagarjuna.

“After returning to the city, Balaraju started selling the hashish oil and supplied it to Sathish and Nagesh who consumed it and as well sold it to students in and around Hyderabad,” said the official.

A case is registered against them at Sanathnagar police station and investigation going on.