Cyberabad police to seek help of Interpol

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police will be seeking the help of Interpol to check if Yi Bai alias Dennis who was arrested on Friday, was involved in any similar offences elsewhere.

“It is important for us to know if Yi Bai alias Dennis is associated with an international syndicate involved in financial frauds or criminal cases. We will approach the Interpol through proper channel and seek their help,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told Telangana Today.

He said that central law enforcement agencies have enquired about an illegal micro-financing business scam busted by the Cyberabad police. “Enforcement Directorate and Reserve Bank of India officials have approached us for information about the illegal operations. We are coordinating with agencies and working jointly with them,” the Commissioner said.

The police will also be writing to the immigration authorities to know more about the visits of the Chinese nationals to the country and more specifically Hyderabad. “Based on the information we will be issuing Lookout Circular for the Chinese national Zixia Zhang, who is absconding,” said the official.

Crime branch to speed up investigation

The Telangana Crime Investigation Department is likely to up the investigation of the instant loan app fraud cases after multiple cases were registered in the different parts of the State against the companies.

In all likelihood, the Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad police will be handing over the cases to the Crime Investigation Department as the wing is specialized in the investigation of cases having international links.

A decision to this effect would be taken up soon by the top brass after holding a meeting with the police officials of the three commissionerates. The police of the cybercrime wings of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda could depute a few of their personnel holding expertise in cybercrime to the CID for assisting them with the probe.

