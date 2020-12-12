Cyberabad police undergo training to face cyber-threats

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Hyderabad: With an aim to increase the understanding of cybercrimes including e-mail threats, cyber threats and digital forensics, a total of 90 police personnel from various wings of Cyberabad police were trained. Cyber Hat Solutions conducted the training on the techniques and procedures in solving cybercrime cases.

Shriram Teja, CEO of Cyber Hat, trained the police officials on real-life threats and its counter measures. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of Cyber Hat and requested them to conduct such training sessions in future also to enhance skills of the police personnel. The Cyber Hat Solutions logo and company website were also launched on the occasion.

