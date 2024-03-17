Sunday, Mar 17, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 17 March 2024, 11:13 AM
Cyberabad SOT officials nab two drug peddlers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT on Saturday caught two persons who were in possession of ganja and seized 5.3 kilograms of the substance from them.

The duo K Rakesh (23) and G Pavan Kumar (25), of Balkampet had bought ganja from Odisha and planned to sell in the city.

Rakesh was previously arrested for similar offences.

On information both of them were caught.

A case is registered.

