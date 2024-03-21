Cyberabad SOT raids 8 illegal liquor shops, seizes Rs 7.47 lakh property

The SOT teams conducted raids at Mokhila, Rajendranagar, Petbasheerabad, Shamirpet, Bachupally, Mailardevpally, Nandigama and Dundigal police station limits.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT raided eight shops where liquor was sold illegally and seized property worth Rs 7.47 lakh.
The SOT teams conducted raids at Mokhila, Rajendranagar, Petbasheerabad, Shamirpet, Bachupally, Mailardevpally, Nandigama and Dundigal police station limits.
The shop owners were purchasing liquor from licensed liquor outlets and stocking at their shops and selling at higher price, said officials.
Cases are booked.