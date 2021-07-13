Cybercrime awareness programme held by Cyberabad police

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police organised a cybercrime awareness programme at the Rainbow Vistas Rock Gardens gated community complex at Moosapet on Tuesday.

Interacting with the residents, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said fraudsters were now switching over to duping people through online mode and cases were increasing everyday due to lack of awareness among the public.

“Do not be complacent. Fraudsters target your weakness and rob you. Do not get into friendship with strangers or suspicious persons on social media platforms,” he said, adding that the Cyberabad police were holding such programmes every week across all police stations to create awareness about cybercrime.

The public were asked to report cybercrime cases on the national portal www.cybercrimes.gov.in for quick legal action and to block the flow of money to fraudsters after the fraud.

