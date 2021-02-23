Cycle rally held for voter awareness in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of MLC elections, Mahabubnagar district administration on Tuesday organised a cycle rally from Collector’s Office to the One Town police station to create awareness among voters. District Collector S Venkat Rao flagged off the rally and urged the voters to exercise their franchise.

As part of the rally, volunteers briefed people about the procedure to be followed to cast their votes in the elections. The idea was to educate people on the importance of casting votes in the MLC elections, said Venkat Rao.

Over 500 volunteers participated in the rally, which was organised from Collector’s office to One Town police station via Clock Tower and Ashok Talkies road, said a press release.

