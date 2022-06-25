Cyclist Ashirwad Saxena gets grand welcome in Hyderabad

Telangana’s first Junior Cyclist to win Bronze Medal in Asian Championships Ashirwad Saxena received a rousing reception at Shamshabad Airport on his arrival.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cyclist Ashirwad Saxena, who clinched a team bronze in the recently-concluded 28th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi, returned to the city to a rousing reception at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

While receiving the athlete, K Dattatreya, General Secretary of the Telangana Cycling Association said, “The Telangana Cycling Association arranged the reception. I am glad that Ashirwad Saxena of Telangana secured the bronze medal in the 4,000-m Team Pursuit of Junior Category at the 28th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship”.

“Ashirwad Saxena has been concentrating on cycling events for the last four years. Indian team coach VN Singh identified his talent during the national championship and selected him to join the Indian coaching camp. Under his guidance, he has achieved this feat for our country and State,” Dattatreya added.

N Ramesh Babu of Shahalibanda Cycling Club and other cyclists of the old city also lauded him for his achievement. “He is the first junior cyclist from Telangana to win bronze in the Asian Championship. It is a matter of great pride that he achieved such success and is the only one from Telangana to have that distinction. We hope that he brings more glories to our State and country,” Ramesh Babu said.

Previously, Saxena clinched silver and bronze in the National Track Cycling Championship held in Jaipur. The-16 year-old started professional cycling three years ago and has been performing well since then.