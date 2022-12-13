| Cyclone Mandous Rains To Continue For Two More Days In Hyderabad

Till 5 pm, Hayathnagar received 9.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Saroornagar (5.5 mm), Bahadurpura (3.3 mm), and Saidabad (2 mm).

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Umbrellas came out as Hyderabad witnessed light rain and cloudy skies on Tuesday due to cyclone Mandous.

Different parts of the city had light drizzles during the afternoon which intensified a bit in the evening. Till 5 pm, Hayathnagar received 9.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Saroornagar (5.5 mm), Bahadurpura (3.3 mm), and Saidabad (2 mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone circulation will likely move west-north westwards away from the Indian coast on Wednesday. This could bring rain in very few parts of the city during the next two days, but overall the weather is likely to turn drier with a slight rise in temperatures and cloudy skies.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, a departure of 5.2 degrees Celsius from normal.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), while the maximum temperature may touch 30 degrees Celsius during the next two days, the minimum temperature will likely hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Similar will be the situation in other parts of the State, with very light rain expected in some districts including Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, and Adilabad. The temperatures, too, will rise over most areas.