Cyient Foundation sets up School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship on IIT-Hyderabad Campus

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has inaugurated the facility during a programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:34 PM

Sangareddy: To provide certificate programmes to budding innovators and entrepreneurs, the Cyient Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has established Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) on the IIT-H Campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has inaugurated the facility on Friday during a programme. BVR SCIENT is a 30,000-square-foot facility.

During the inaugural programme, Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with the postgraduate students from the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management and urged them to find solutions to societal challenges through entrepreneurial activity and become job creators. Founder Chairman Cyient and Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT-H Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy said India has become a power house driven by technological innovation. “We are witnessing a revolutionary era where cutting-edge technology and creativity fuel a new wave of entrepreneurial spirit. A multitude of start-ups are harnessing the power of technology, sparking a surge in job creation” he said.

IIT-H is currently offering Bachelor’s, Master’s Degrees and PhD level programs focused on entrepreneurship, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. BVR SCIENT will enrich the programmes with executive education courses in entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship boot camps, weekend/online programmess, and research on innovation and entrepreneurship. The school will also conduct corporate innovation challenges and launch several community outreach programs.