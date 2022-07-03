Dalit bandhu brings revolutionary change in lives of dalits: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that dalit bandhu scheme, the brain child of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has brought revolutionary change in the lives of the dalits.

Distributing units of dalit bandhu to 200 beneficiaries at a programme held at Chimiryala, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister was keen on bringing the respect to the dalits in the society in addition to improving their incomes. Dalit Bandhu was designed by the Chief Minister keeping in mind the two goals. Dalit Bandhu was a revolutionary initiative in the country in the welfare of dalits, he added. No governments, which have ruled the country for 75 years, have not even thought about a scheme for the welfare of dalits like dalit bandhu, he added.

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders for their comments on the state government, he cautioned that people of Telangana would teach a lesson to the BJP, if they failed to mend their way. The people would look for the change, if any government failed to extend the government as per their aspirations. It would be exhibited by the people through elections, he added. The proposal of the TRS for political agenda in tune with aspiration of the people has created shivering in the BJP leaders. BJP has decided to conduct national council meeting at Hyderabad fearing to the increasing popularity of the TRS across the country, he added.

The district collector Pamela Sathpathi and Munugode former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy were also present.