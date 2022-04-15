Warangal: Unnat Bharat Abhiyan held at Nagaram village

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 AM, Fri - 15 April 22

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme held at Nagaram village in Hanamkonda district

Warangal: The National Social Service (NSS) wing of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), organised a comprehensive survey at Nagaram village near here on Thursday. This survey is being done under the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ programme launched by the Central government.

College NSS unit coordinator, Dr V Chandrashekhar Rao said that 50 volunteers were actively participating in surveying about the critical issues, drainage, health, agriculture cropping, latest technological developments for the benefit of society, facing the villagers.

They have also been involved in surveying regarding sustainable development of five villages as Guniparthy, Ganturpally, pembarthy, Nagaram and seethanagaram under this MHRD flagship programme. A seven-day special camp was also held at Guniparthy village of Kamalpur in Hanamkonda district from March 30 to April 5.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .