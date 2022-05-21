Damodar Rao will raise voice for Telangana in Upper House: Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:32 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy felicitating CMD of Telangana Publications Pvt Limited Devakonda Damodar Rao in Hyderabad.

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the Chairman and MD of Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd D Damodar Rao for being chosen as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

The MP said that Damodar Rao’s experience in media will help the TRS Party since he will have a chance to raise his voice for the Telangana in the upper house of the Parliament. Reddy along with TRS leaders from Sangareddy district Kolan Bal Reddy, and V Adarsh Reddy called on Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

