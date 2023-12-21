Dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant honoured with Natya Kalashikamani

Published Date - 04:38 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Renowned classical dancer Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant received the prestigious Natya Kalashikamani title from the nine-decade-old Indian Fine Arts Society amid the start of the annual Margazhi cultural festival in Chennai.

Industrialist-philanthropist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti gave away the gold medal, citation to Hyderabad-based Dr Ananda, known for her mastery in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. The artistic director of the 1979-founded Shankarananda Kalakshetra in the Telangana capital, is an alumnus of Chennai’s Kalakshetra and has won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar.

Dr Ananda’s latest dance production ‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’ is set to be staged in two venues in Chennai this season. On December 30, the 80-minute production will be presented at the Kalakshetra festival and, on January 1, 2024 at Krishna Gana Sabha.

Dr Ananda’s signature production ‘Navarasa’, which has travelled around the world, will be presented by the Shankarananda Kalakshetra ensemble on December 31 for the Indian Fine Arts Festival in Chennai.