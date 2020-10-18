Dasara delight for children at Gitanjali Devshala

Children took part in the special assembly that depicted nine forms of Goddess Durga, a special presentation on Tenali Ramakrishna, Durga Suktham by Mahakavi Kalidasa portraying the essence of the festival

At the Dasara celebrations at Gitanjali Devshala, students highlighted various aspects of the festival. Children took part in the special assembly that depicted nine forms of Goddess Durga, a special presentation on Tenali Ramakrishna, Durga Suktham by Mahakavi Kalidasa portraying the essence of the festival. The festivities of the Bathukamma which is celebrated in all grandeur with colourful floral decoration was beautifully presented.

