Dasoju demands police to book cases under PD Act against those involved in question paper leaks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

The BJP leaders were least bothered about the students’ future and were only concerned about their political motives, said Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP State unit of plotting question paper leaks and putting the future of students at stake, BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan demanded the police to book cases under the PD Act against all those involved in the scandal.

Condemning the BJP’s cheap tactics, he said the saffron party was stooping a new low to derive political mileage. The BJP leaders were least bothered about the students’ future and were only concerned about their political motives, he said.

“All those involved in TSPSC question papers leak and tenth class question papers leak are active members of BJP. More importantly, they are very close to Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay” charged Sravan.

Along with Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, he addressed at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelan held at Boudha Nagar, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashehkar Rao had transformed the drought-prone Telangana into a prosperous state. Now, the BJP at the Centre was eyeing Telangana’s wealth and using crooked ploys to gain foothold in Telangana, he said, adding that the series of question paper leaks in the State were plotted by BJP to defame the Chief Minister.