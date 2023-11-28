Dasoju flays Congress on Rythu Bandhu

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan assured the farmers in Telangana that Rythu Bandhu will not stop under any circumstances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: Holding the Congress Party machinations squarely responsible for the postponement of the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance disbursal, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan assured the farmers in the State that Rythu Bandhu will not stop under any circumstances. Releasing the Rythu Bandhu assurance document signed by the Chief Minister, he said K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who has made agriculture a remunerative activity and stood by the farmers in a big way.

Farmers were immensely benefitted from the loan waiver, Rythu Bima, irrigation, 24-hour free power and supply of genuine seeds, which were all the outcome of the pro-farmer initiatives of the Chief Minister and they were unique to the State.

He said that the pressures mounted on the Election Commission had deprived the farmers of the Rythu Bandhu remittances for now. The PCC chief was instrumental in this. He had transformed himself from “Ratentha Reddy” to “Rabandhu Reddy” to stop the farmers’ benefits at this crucial hour. The Congress party had become a curse for the peasant community.

While the Chief Minister was able to support the farmers with round-the-clock free power, the Congress leaders are talking in terms of three-hour supply or five-hour supply much to the dismay of the farmers. Revanth Reddy is out to ruin the peasant community because of his feudal mindset as he cannot relish farmers being extended any support.