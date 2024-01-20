Dasoju Sravan says Revanth Reddy is making mountain out of molehill

How the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy could sign deals with Adani while Central leaders of his party were highly critical of Adani and his deals, said Dasoju Sravan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 05:10 PM

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Saturday pointed out that the MoUs signed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Davos involving investments up to Rs 20,000 crore were old ones.

Addressing a news conference, he said the Chief Minister had signed MoUs for investments of Rs 8,000 crore with a company whose history was not known much. Calling Godi India a fraud company, he questioned how genuine were Revanth Reddy’s deals with such companies. It would amount to cheating the people of the State, he said.

Also Read BRS questions Revanth-Adani deals as Rahul Gandhi slams Adani

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy had signed MoUs for investments worth over Rs 12,000 crore with the Adani Group. He wondered how the Chief Minister could sign deals with Adani while Central leaders of his party were highly critical of Adani and his deals. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned the experience of Adani for setting up new units in the defense sector. How could the Chief Minister opt for investments from Adani, who was consistently being opposed by the Congress leaders, he asked. People in the State were watchful of the moves of Revanth Reddy, who was in England at the expense of the State government, but had tried to tarnish the image of the State. Stating that the IT growth in the State owed to the initiative of KT Rama Rao, he said the former IT Minister had helped in increasing the volume of the State’s IT exports to Rs 2.40 lakh crore.