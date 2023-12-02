Dasoju Sravan slams Congress, Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Saturday came down heavily on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and the Telangana Congress for their malicious campaign against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that though the Congress was dreaming big on power, their dreams would be shattered soon, Sravan dismissed the exit poll results as part of a paid and manipulated campaign.

“Not even 48 hours have passed since the completion of voting and counting of votes is yet to commence, but Congress leaders are showing their true colours,’ he said, adding that Revanth Reddy and his colleagues were roaming in a fool’s paradise.

They are deriving sadistic pleasure with offensive postings in social media against the Chief Minister and the government. Taking strong exception to postings on social media that Chandrashekhar Rao was getting ready to vacate Pragati Bhavan and that the BRS government was trying to pay Rs.6,000 crore worth of bills to contractors out of turn, he said Revanth Reddy was singularly responsible for such mischief. The Congress leaders were exposing how immature they were, he said.

The Congress complaint to the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj alleging diversion of Rythu Bandhu money to contractors and transfer of assigned lands in Dharani was unfortunate.

“This is extremely atrocious and senseless on the part of the Congress leaders,” he said, adding that such campaign was not only intended to malign the image of the Chief Minister, but for humiliating bureaucrats and all government officials.

Besides Revanth Reddy, seven senior leaders with administrative experience like N Uttam Kumar Reddy were part of the delegation that met CEO Vikas Raj. How can the Chief Minister make such decisions when the model Code of Conduct is in vogue? Telangana Congress leaders were completely undermining democratic traditions, he said.

Commenting on the cabinet meeting called for by the Chief Minister on December 4, Sravan explained that it was a regular tradition for the Chief Minister to convene cabinet meetings before dissolving and there was nothing wrong in it. He exuded confidence that Chandrashekhar Rao would return for the third time to continue the good governance and fulfill all his promises.