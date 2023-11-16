| David Miller Becomes First South African To Score Century In World Cup Knock Outs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad:

Swashbuckling batsman David Miller forayed into record books during South Africa’s World Cup semi-final showdown against Australia on Thursday.

Miller became the first South African batsman to score a century in World Cup knock-outs. He surpassed Faf du Plessis’ 82 runs during semi-finals against New Zealand in 2015 World Cup, scoring 101 runs off 116 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes.

Miller who came to the crease during crucial juncture of the game registered a superb century to ensure South Africa register 212 runs on the score board.

The southpaw showed nerves of steel register a feat that hadn’t been achieved by any South African batsman in the high-stakes match of World Cup before.