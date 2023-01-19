Davos: Inspire Brands announces Support Centre in Hyderabad

From guest experience to career development to community well-being, Inspire Brands is looking to drive transformation from the centre in India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:53 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands on Thursday announced its decision to set up its Support Centre in Hyderabad. The centre will support across four verticals, including IT Infrastructure and Dev Ops, Restaurant Tech, Digital Tech and Enterprise Data.

From guest experience to career development to community well-being, Inspire Brands is looking to drive transformation from the centre in India.

Also Read WebPT announces Rs.150 crore Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad

The announcement was made after a virtual meeting between the Inspire Brands team and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Inspire Brands Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown, Chief Information Officer, Raghu Sagi, and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan attended the meeting.

Inspire Brands, an US-based company, has over 32,000 branches across 70 countries. It owns popular brands such as Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic.