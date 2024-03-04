Day-long football tournament held to mark women’s day in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:00 PM

Winners of a U-17 football tournament pose for a group photo in Mandamarri on Monday.

Mancherial: To mark International Women’s Day, a U-17 day-long football tournament for girls was held on the grounds of a high school in Mandamarri town on Monday. The event was organised by Mandamarri Football Club and sponsored by State Bank of India (SBI)-Mandamarri unit. The tournament was inaugurated by Venkateshwar Reddy, a former state player.

Eight teams of girls from both Mancherial and Kumram Asifabad districts participated in the tournament. A team from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Sports Academy TTWRSA-Asifabad emerged as the winner, while a team of Ekalavya Model Residential School was the runner-up. The trophies were given to the winning team and runner-up, while prizes were handed over to participants.

Film actor B Ravi, Venkaeshwar Rao of TSRTC, former basketball national player Chandrashekhar, state player Satyanaryana, Inspector Ashok, Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo and Surender of SBI, TTWRSA coaches D Vanitha, Ravi Kumar, physical education teacher from Nalgonda Dr Anitha, SBI Hyderabad coach ES Shyam and many others were present.