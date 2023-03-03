Day two of HMDA e-auction generates Rs 35.71 crore revenue

The e-auction of 23 plots in Bachupally, Medchal Malkajgiri district, on Friday witnessed enthusiastic participation of bidders
Hyderabad: The e-auction of 23 plots in Bachupally, Medchal Malkajgiri district, on Friday witnessed enthusiastic participation of bidders and promising a revenue of Rs 35.71 crore.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had put for auction these plots measuring 6,133.41 square yards in Phase-1.
While the upset price fixed was Rs 25,000 per square yard, the average bid price was Rs 58,861 per square yard which is a 135 per cent increase over the upset price.
During the two day auction held on Thursday and Friday, 73 plots measuring 19,768.52 square yards were auctioned promising a revenue of Rs 116.36 crore.